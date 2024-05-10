Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 539,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,962. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $31.72.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

