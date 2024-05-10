Kellner Capital LLC Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Splunk accounts for about 13.6% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

