Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.66. 2,616,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,247. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

