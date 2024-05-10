iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $74.67. 4,750,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

