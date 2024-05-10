Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 98 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,273. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

