Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 45,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $765.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.