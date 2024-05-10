Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 293.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.06. 26,964,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,891,496. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $322.94 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

