Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$112.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.3 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $37.72. 1,326,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,738. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

