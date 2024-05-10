Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 313,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

