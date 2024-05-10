5,356 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

NYSE:UDR remained flat at $39.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1,578,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,092. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

