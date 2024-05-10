67,836 Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Purchased by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. SP Plus makes up 6.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.35% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

