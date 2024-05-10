Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 72,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,030,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNCL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. 59,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

