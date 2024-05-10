Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 7,824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 54.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 805,307 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 109,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 18,635,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,406. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.