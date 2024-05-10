Karpas Strategies LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 5,363,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

