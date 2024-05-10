Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 346,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,233,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,301. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.