Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Lowers Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC owned 0.07% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 105,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,265. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $538.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.