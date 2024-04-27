Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $100.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

