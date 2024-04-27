Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stake Trimmed by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 4.98% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.