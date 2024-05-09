Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $468.20 and last traded at $468.09. Approximately 135,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,126,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average is $445.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.