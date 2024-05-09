ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

ESE stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. 130,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

