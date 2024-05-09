Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Shares Up 3.4%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 160,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,728,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Akili Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akili

About Akili

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akili stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,064,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Akili as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

