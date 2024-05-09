Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Shares Up 3.4%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 160,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,728,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
