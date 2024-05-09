Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 0.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 6,570,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,516,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 566,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

