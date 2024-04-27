Callan Capital LLC Sells 7,859 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 7.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $77,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,134,000 after buying an additional 2,659,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,923,000 after buying an additional 1,455,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.03 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.