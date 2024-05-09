Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.31 and last traded at $346.98. Approximately 55,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 356,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

