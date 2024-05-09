Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.91. 1,771,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,584,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

