Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.50. 1,515,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,059. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.11. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

