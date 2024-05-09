Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.640–0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.3 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.190 EPS.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 58,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,550. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.