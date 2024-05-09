Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.31. 2,298,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,206,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $487.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,851 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 338,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

