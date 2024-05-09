AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.26 and last traded at $161.19. 615,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,606,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The stock has a market cap of $283.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.