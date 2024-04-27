Callan Capital LLC Purchases 5,931 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $39,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after buying an additional 425,933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

