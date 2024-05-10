Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FNF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 359,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after purchasing an additional 477,493 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,637,000 after purchasing an additional 86,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,347,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

