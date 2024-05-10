Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded down $9.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.90. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

