US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Globe Life accounts for about 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL
Globe Life Stock Performance
Shares of GL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. 748,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,928. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.