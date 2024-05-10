Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

