US Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,532,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,178,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

