US Asset Management LLC Takes $702,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. US Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of USD stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,347. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

