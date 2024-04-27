Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 573 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 807,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of IBM opened at $167.20 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

