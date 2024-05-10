Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,930 shares of company stock valued at $496,328. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 126,855 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 824,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 621,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.