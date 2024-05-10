Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 5.0 %

WWW opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.