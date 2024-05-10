Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Ashland stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

