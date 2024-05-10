Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. Research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

