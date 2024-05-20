PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $88,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,565 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.