Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.36% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $210,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,857,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.14. 56,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $293.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

