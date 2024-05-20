PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,845 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $59,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.14. 335,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,997. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.91.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

