UBS Group AG Has $220.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $220,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 351,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,241. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.83.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

