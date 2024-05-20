UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.84% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $262,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 213,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,224. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

