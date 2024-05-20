UBS Group AG Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,011 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of McKesson worth $212,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $563.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,605. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.56.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

