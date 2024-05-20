UBS Group AG Sells 215,938 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,938 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 5.76% of Liberty Broadband worth $677,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.47. 327,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

