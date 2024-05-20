39,070 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. 40,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,172. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

