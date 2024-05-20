UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,815,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $305,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 213,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 95,482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 87,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.